Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 07:23 PM IST

India, Crime

Woman complains against husband over CCTVs in bedroom; he calls it ‘self-defence’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 5:55 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 5:55 pm IST

Ratna also claim that soon after their marriage, in-laws started to demand for dowry.

The installation of CCTV camera worsened their falling marriage. (Photo: Representational)
 The installation of CCTV camera worsened their falling marriage. (Photo: Representational)

Agartala: A woman from Tripura has approached the state women's commission against her husband for installing CCTVs in the house, including bedroom. Husaband had said that the act was done in “self-defence”.

The couple, Ratna Podder and Chandan Kanti Dhar, from West Tripura district got seperated three years ago.

Ratna also claim that soon after their marriage, in-laws started to demand for dowry.

“His family didn’t demand any dowry at the time of marriage. But shortly after we were married, they (in-laws) started torturing me for dowry. My mother-in-law, brother in-law, even neighbours started harassing me mentally and physically,” Podder told Indian Express.

Woman said that her family sold a piece of ancestral land to pay Rs 2 lakh for dowry, but the torture continued. Moreover, Ratna suspected an extra-marital relationship between her husband and one of his relatives.

The installation of CCTV camera worsened their falling marriage.

“There were cameras everywhere – the main entrance, corridor, my mother in-law’s room, our bedroom and another room in the house.

The monitor is placed in my mother in-law’s room. It is a serious infringement of personal space. I am a woman and having a CCTV camera recording everything, even in private space, is very humiliating,” she told Indian Express.

Ratna filled numerous pleas but they failed to yield any result. Podder, then
Tripura Commission for Women (TCW) this month. A formal complaint was lodged with charges of domestic violence, dowry torture and adultery among other issues against her husband on July 2.

However, Dhar has dismissed all charges against him.

“I am innocent. I haven’t taken dowry, neither do I have any illicit relationship with anyone. I find it humiliating to discuss this but the entire complaint was made to take revenge from us since my wife threatened us with prison term while leaving my house.”

To substantiate his claim, Dhar said his wife suspicious and ill-behaved with him, his mother and other family members.

TCW chairperson Barnali Goswami called it a “rare and serious” crime. “How can a woman live under constant surveillance in her most private quarters? We have heard both parties on Wednesday and gave them 45 days to reconsider. Meanwhile, Dhar has been asked to pay Rs 3,000 per month as maintenance to his wife”.

installing CCTV is liegal in India. However, if cameras are used for voyeurism, it is a criminal offence under Section 354 C of IPC.

Tags: ipc, cctv, women's commission
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

Latest From India

The Paris Principles are a set of international standards which frame and guide the work of the national human rights institutions. (Photo: Representational I File)

Opposition parties oppose Human Rights bill

The reason given for rejection of Yadav's papers was his failure to submit a certificate that he was not sacked from the BSF for either corruption or disloyalty. (Photo: File)

PM Modi served notice by Allahabad HC challenging election from Varanasi

The Chief Minister has also initiated the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6000 directly to the bank accounts of the flood-affected families in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: Agri Minister Prem Kumar to hold emergency meeting in Madhubani

Kanpur Congress also staged a roadblock protest against Priyanka's arrest. (Photo: File)

Kisan Congress to hold nationwide protest against Priyanka Gandhi's arrest

MOST POPULAR

1

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

2

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

3

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

4

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

5

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham