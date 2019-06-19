SP's Santosh Punem killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Santosh Punem had contested the recently concluded assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Samajwadi Party’s ticket from Bijapur.

SP leader Santosh Punem was abducted yesterday and his dead body was found today.(Photo: ANI)

Bijapur: Maoists killed a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

”Santosh Punem a resident of Marimalla who also worked as a contractor was abducted from his construction site in Marimalla village on Tuesday late evening” DIG (anti-Naxal operations) Suderaj P said, reported Hindustan Times.

He was also state vice president of Samajwadi Party in Bijapur district of Bastar.