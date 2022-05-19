Thursday, May 19, 2022 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

  India   Crime  19 May 2022  SC grants interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan
India, Crime

SC grants interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

PTI
Published : May 19, 2022, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2022, 12:43 pm IST

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, against him

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (ANI)
 Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a cheating case.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its special power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief to Khan in view of the peculiar facts of the case.

 

The apex court said the interim bail will operate till the court decides the application for regular bail.

"This is a fit case to exercise the powers under Article 142," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna, said.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, against him in Rampur. 

Tags: azam khan, samjwadi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

