Vajpayee was well-cultured gentleman, Modi an effective person: Sharad Pawar

 Pawar also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he did not take any initiative to resolve problems faced by farmers and industries in the state. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had always ensured his decisions did not trigger bitterness in others, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi is effective and ruthless when it comes to implementing his government's decisions, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday.

Pawar said AB Vajpayee commanded more respect among the people.

"Vajpayee was a well-cultured gentleman. Modi is an effective person when it comes to executing a programme. Modi has the ability to implement a decision ruthlessly once it is taken," Pawar said.

Recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award in 2017 during PM Modi's first term as PM, Pawar also pointed out the difference in the working style of AB Vajpayee and PM Modi, both from the BJP.

"Vajpayee saheb, while taking any step, would usually take care that there was no bitterness, people had more respect for him. But as far as result-oriented work is concerned, Modi is perhaps different from him," he said.

Pawar also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he did not take any initiative to resolve problems faced by farmers and industries in the state.

Fadnavis is not perceived as a result-oriented and effective chief minister, the former Maharashtra CM said.

Blaming the BJP-led regime for the agrarian crisis, the former Union agriculture minister said the entire farming community in Maharashtra is restless, disappointed and angry.

Industrial units in the state have shut down on a big scale, leading to job losses, he said. Of the industrial units which are working, many are working in only one shift and not three as in the past.

"The state leadership has to take the initiative and find solutions when such a situation looms large. I don't see the contribution of the present chief minister on that front," Pawar said.

Farmers are committing suicide on a big scale, but when the issue is flagged, Fadnavis points towards the previous Congress-NCP government, he said.

"You (Fadnavis) have been in power for the past five years. Why didn't you resolve these issues all this while," he said.

