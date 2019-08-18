Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 07:15 PM IST

India, Crime

Odisha: Female IPS officer booked for kicking pregnant lady who suffered miscarriage

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 6:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 6:48 pm IST

Priya alleged that police team led by Sundargarh SP turned up at her house, thrashed her, after they failed to find her husband at house.

The local police said on July 3, a 19-year-old youth of Kanika village died when she was hit by an SUV. Soon after this incident, the locals surrounded the local police beat house demanding the arrest of the person responsible for the death. (Photo: Representational)
 The local police said on July 3, a 19-year-old youth of Kanika village died when she was hit by an SUV. Soon after this incident, the locals surrounded the local police beat house demanding the arrest of the person responsible for the death. (Photo: Representational)

Bhubaneshwar: A local court in Odisha has asked the police to book IPS officer Saumya Mishra for allegedly kicking a pregnant woman, which led to her miscarriage. An FIR was lodged against Sundergarh superintendent of police, Saumya Mishra, at Hemgir police station on Friday, reported Hindustan Times.

Hailing from Kanika village, Priya Dey had filed a case before the court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate in Sundargarh alleging that IPS officer Mishra kicked her on her belly which led to her miscarriage on Jul 4. Mishra had apparently gone to her house to look for her husband, an accused in a stone-pelting case on a police post.

The local police said on July 3, a 19-year-old youth of Kanika village died when she was hit by an SUV. Soon after this incident, the locals surrounded the local police beat house demanding the arrest of the person responsible for the death. The angry locals hurled stones at the beat house, damaged the two-wheelers parked there and attacked few constables, police said.

Police identified 14 people including Dey’s husband Uttam Dey. Priya alleged that a police team led by Sundargarh SP turned up at their house and allegedly thrashed her, after the police failed to find her Uttam at the house.

Priya, who later filed a case in the SDJM court, alleged that the SP had kicked her on her abdomen, which led to her miscarriage. The SP and the cops later went to the fly ash brick factory of Dey and allegedly damaged five vehicles and one brick-making machine there worth Rs 4 lakh, she claimed.

A case has been lodged against Mishra at Hemgir police station, said Inspector Shraddhanjali Subuddhu under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Deputy SP Jyotshnamaye has been handed over the charge of the investigation, reported Hindustan Times.

Sundargarh SP Mishra refused to comment. Her superior officer and DIG (western range) Kavita Jalan said she has no idea about the court order and would not be able to comment on it.

Tags: odisha, ips officer, pregnant woman, miscarriage
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said the party has

Appeasement politics behind continuance of Triple Talaq: Amit Shah

As a result of the MDMK leader's hospitalisation, the plan to hold a campaign against neutrino project in Theni district on August 20, 21 and 22 has been postponed. (Photo: File)

MDMK chief Vaiko hospitalised, protest against neutrino project put off

Continuing his tirade against the Congress leaders, Bhupinder Hooda said that like others, he never compromises when it comes to patriotism and self-respect. (Photo: ANI)

‘Congress has lost its way’: Ex-Haryana CM Hooda supports BJP on Kashmir

'As many as 190 schools will reopen on Monday in various zones of the district. The areas where schools will be opened include Lasjan, Sangri, Panthachowk, Nowgam, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Gagribal, Dhara, Theed, Batmaloo and Shalteng,' the spokesperson said. (Photo: AP | File)

Over 100 schools to resume in J&K from August 19

MOST POPULAR

1

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

2

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

3

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

4

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

5

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham