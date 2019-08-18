Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

India, Crime

16-yr-old UP girl dies after stalkers crush her skull under bike

The local police refused to even lodge FIR for days, doctors did not provide treatment as there was no police record the incident.

In frustration, they pushed the girl to the ground, and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl’s grandfather alleged that when he went to Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. (Photo: Representational)
Lucknow: A 16-year-old girl returning from her school was held and accosted by a group of stalkers in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, who later drove a motorbike over her head and smashed her skull when she raised an alarm, reported News18.

To top that off, the local police refused to even lodge an FIR for several days and doctors did not provide treatment to her as there was no police record of the incident, the Times of India reported.

The incident happened on August 8, when the 16-year-old girl was returning from school on her bicycle. She was suddenly surrounded and accosted by a group of three men on a motorcycle, who reportedly started passing lewd remarks at her. The girl tried to raise an alarm, after which locals gathered at the spot. The men then fled but returned later and began harassing the girl again.

In frustration, they pushed the girl to the ground, and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl’s grandfather alleged that when he went to Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. A complaint was later lodged on August 11.

The girl, after days of struggle, died on August 14. Her grandfather said Lucknow’s KGMU Hospital also refused to look after the girl and the family was forced to take her to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Tags: harassment, girl, killed, uttar pradesh, sultanpur
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

