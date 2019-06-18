Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

Gurgaon: Woman complains harassment; says man masturbated on her

THE ASIAN AGE.
The woman used Facebook messenger to approach Gurugram police but did not get a response.

A DMRC official confirmed on the condition of anonymity that the DMRC provided assistance to the woman after she approached them. (Photo: Representational image)
New Delhi: A 29-year-old interior designer complained to have been harassed by a man who allegedly masturbated on her when she was climbing down an escalator at the Huda City Centre Metro Station Complex in Gurgaon on Friday reported Hindustan Times.

As per the woman, the incident happened on June 14 when she had gone to Gurgaon and she exited a clothing store on the first floor of the metro station.

“After exiting the store, I felt something was wrong on my back. I turned and realised that a man masturbated on me. I was shocked, scared and traumatised. I confronted him. He flashed me and said indecent words; I slapped him,” Hindustan Times quoted her.

“I shouted and called for help, but no one came forward. There were no policemen around. He flashed me again before running away. I ran outside towards a police chowki, but found it closed,” she said.

The woman used Facebook messenger to approach Gurgaon police but did not get a response. She took the matter with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, who called her to look at the CCTV to identify the culprit.

“I identified the culprit in the CCTV footage. I am yet to decide whether to file an FIR as I fear for my safety and fear the consequences,” she said.

A DMRC official confirmed on the condition of anonymity that the DMRC provided assistance to the woman after she approached them.

Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “After taking cognisance of the woman’s complaint on Twitter, an official from Metro police station had reached out to her and asked her to file a written complaint with the police as it was a legal formality.”

