Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

India, Crime

Days after remarks against Uddhav Thackeray ,former Sena MLA's house attacked

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2019, 12:18 pm IST

A car and window panes of Jadhav's home were damaged in the attack that took place around 1.30 am, a police official said.

Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav's wife and two sons were present inside the house at the time of the incident. (Photo: ANI)
 Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav's wife and two sons were present inside the house at the time of the incident. (Photo: ANI)

Aurangabad: Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav's residence in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district was vandalised by unidentified persons in the early hours of Thursday after he allegedly made demeaning remarks against Uddhav Thackeray at an election rally, police said.

A car and window panes of Jadhav's home were damaged in the attack that took place around 1.30 am, a police official said.

His wife and two sons were present inside the house at the time of the incident.

Jadhav, who is contesting the October 21 state polls as an Independent from Kannad in Aurangabad, at a rally here on Wednesday allegedly made some objectionable comments against Thackeray over the induction of former Congress minister Abdul Sattar into the Sena, the police official said.

Sattar is the Shiv Sena's nominee from Sillod Assembly constituency in the district.

After a purported video of Jadhav's comments went viral on social media, some angry Shiv Sena workers went to CIDCO police station on Wednesday evening and demanded registration of a case against him.

Around 1.30 am on Thursday, some unidentified persons attacked his residence with stones, damaging a car and window panes, the official said, quoting the complaint filed by the Jadhav's wife.

"The people who attacked our house were shouting slogans like 'Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji'," the complainant, Sanjana Jadhav, told reporters on Thursday. Security has been stepped up at Jadhav's residence and police personnel have also been deployed at his another house in the district, the police official said.

Jadhav last year resigned from the Sena after being miffed with the party leadership over the issue of reservations for the Marathas, Dhangars and Muslims. He later floated his own outfit - Shiv Swarajya Bahujan Paksh.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's district president and MLC Ambadas Danve said that the party workers were angry with Jadhav over his "disgraceful" remarks against Thackeray.

"We will teach him a lesson, but after the elections," he said. "We are unaware of who attacked his residence. We will not take any action against him right now as he might get sympathy of voters. Hence, we will wait for the polls to conclude," Danve said.

Tags: shiv sena, mumbai crime, mumbai police, harshwardhan jadhav, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that he and five-time MP Kantilal Bhuria have reached an age where they should retire. (Photo: ANI)

Reached to an age where Kantilal Bhuria, I shall retire: Digvijaya Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief on the loss of 35 lives due to a bus accident that took place in Saudi Arabia's Medina province on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Anguished by bus crash near Mecca: PM Modi expresses grief on death of 35 foreigners

(Photo: File)

‘Vehicles carrying school children will exempt from odd-even rule,’ says Delhi CM

The students were accused of attempting to intimidate the witnesses in a case pertaining to the murder of a brick kiln owner in Tiruvallur last year. (Representational Image)

27 Chennai students arrested for intimidating witnesses during murder trial in court

MOST POPULAR

1

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

2

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

3

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

4

Google abandons Pixel 4 India launch

5

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham