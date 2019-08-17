Eunuchs robs pregnant woman, husband in pretext of offering blessings

In the police complaint, the woman said that three eunuchs visited her house and demanded money.

A case has been registered at Sector 50 police station and a special team has been formed to probe the incident, the police said. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon: A group of eunuchs robbed a pregnant woman and her husband on Friday when they visited their home in the upscale Sector 46 area of the city on the pretext of offering them blessings, police said.

“We have registered an FIR of robbery under relevant sections of the IPC and investigation is underway,” said Station House Officer Shahid Ahmed.

In the police complaint, the woman said that three eunuchs visited her house and demanded money.

She said her husband offered them Rs 2,100 but they demanded Rs 2,1000. When they were negotiating, one of the eunuchs allegedly snatched the wallet, containing Rs 10,000, from her husband and fled.

Another one of them tried to allegedly snatch the woman’s gold chain but she managed to thawrt it and raised an alarm, she said.

Fearing they may be caught by locals, the eunuchs fled from the spot in a car, she added.