CBI books Karti Chidambaram for receiving illegal gratification

PTI
Published : May 17, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2022, 10:38 am IST

CBI started coordinated search operations at nine locations in multiple cities, including Karti Chidambaram's residence in Chennai

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram (PTI file image)
 Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram (PTI file image)

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly facilitating visa of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI on Tuesday morning started coordinated search operations at nine locations in multiple cities in the country, including Karti Chidambaram's residence in Chennai, they said.

 

The searches are being conducted at three locations in Chennai, three in Mumbai, one each in Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha, they added.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," Karti tweeted without specifying.

In the new case which is off shoot of an ongoing probe, the CBI has alleged that Karti Chidambaram had received Rs 50 lakh alleged bribe to facilitate visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime, the officials said.

He is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media, they said.

