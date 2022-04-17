Sunday, Apr 17, 2022 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST

  India   Crime  17 Apr 2022  Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete
India, Crime

Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Apr 17, 2022, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2022, 8:44 am IST

After the clashes, there has been heavy deployment of the police and Rapid Action Force in the area to maintain law and order

Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
 Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: There was stone-pelting and some vehicles were torched after violent clashes erupted between two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening. According to police sources the situation is under control however several people as well as Delhi Police personnel were injured in the skirmish that occurred around 6pm.

After the clashes, there has been heavy deployment of the police and Rapid Action Force in the area to maintain law and order. Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 Pm. Additional police forces have also been deployed at the other communally sensitive areas.

 

Several videos of clashes and stone pelting were doing rounds on social media. In a purported video of the incident, several people could be seen pelting stones during the procession. Some are seen brandishing swords on a street while others are hurling abuses and a police siren could also be heard in the background.

Following the incident Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take stock of the situation. Sources said the CP has also briefed the officials of the MHA regarding the present situation in the violence-hit area.

Delhi police chief Asthana took to Twitter to inform that the situation in the North West District is under control. “Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling,” he tweeted.

 

“Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media,” said CP in another tweet.

A senior police official said that on Saturday evening there was a traditional procession, which was being escorted by police personnel, but when the procession reached near Kushal cinema hall a clash between two communities erupted.

“Police personnel who were present on the spot were injured as they tried to stop the violence,” said the senior police official.

“An investigation has been initiated in the incident to know the reason behind the clashes,” said the police official.

 

The injured has been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital for the treatment.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he told reporters.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal condemned the incidents of violence and stone pelting in the National Capital as unfortunate and said that none behind these activities will be spared.

He took stock of the situation along with CP and has appealed to the people to maintain peace and restrain and cooperate with the Police in maintaining law and order.

 

The LG has asked the CP to depute forces at all other identified sensitive areas and localities in the city and ensure mobile patrolling and vigil under the direct supervision and responsibility of senior officers.

The LG has directed that all possible help be provided to the injured police personnel apart from civilians who suffered injuries in the scuffle.

Meanwhile, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar went on a high alert and carried out intensive patrolling in the wake of the communal clashes in the North West Delhi on Saturday evening. Patrolling and foot marches were conducted in all three police zones –  Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida – by the police force officials on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh.

 

"The patrolling was held in crowded areas and markets, near shopping malls, metro stations and areas having mixed populations. Senior rank officers supervised the patrolling and the law and order situation is being monitored continuously," the police said in a statement.

The police also reviewed the situation in areas falling on the route of a proposed religious rally on Sunday, even as officials kept an eye on history-sheeters and anti-social elements, it said.

Tags: stone pelting, hanuman jayanti, hanuman jayanti clashes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

40 lakh Indians died due to 'govt negligence' during Covid: Rahul Gandhi

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

14 arrested in connection with Hanuman Jayanti clashes in Delhi

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (ANI)

BJP tears into Opposition joint statement, alleges duplicity citing Bengal violence

The concern specifically includes on how the statistical model projects estimates for a country of geographical size and population of India and also fits in with other countries which have smaller population. (Representational image: PTI)

India questions WHO's methodology to estimate COVID-19 mortalities

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham