  India   Crime
India, Crime

14 arrested in connection with Hanuman Jayanti clashes in Delhi

PTI
Published : Apr 17, 2022, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2022, 11:35 am IST

All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
 Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said Sunday.

They said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched during the clashes between two communities Saturday evening. A senior official said a police sub-inspector received a bullet injury during the violence.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

"Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," she said.

Later, she said five more arrests were made.

She also said nine people in total including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured during the clashes and are being treated at the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital.

A sub-inspector has received a bullet injury and his condition is stated to be stable, the senior police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

 

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

"Drones and facial recognition softwares are being used to identify those involved in creating the ruckus. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them," said another police officer.

Officials said overall security arrangements have been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place. 

 

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

