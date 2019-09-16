Delhi: 2 arrested for shooting at police team

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a policeman received information that occupants of a black car had weapons.

The car's driver opened fire on the patrolling team and tried to flee, but the vehicle was stopped near a bus depot. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: Police personnel at a checking point in Delhi's Defence Colony area were shot at by three men and two of them were arrested after a brief chase, police said on Sunday.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a policeman received information that occupants of a black car had weapons, an official said.

He immediately informed a team of the highway patrolling staff and they started checking vehicles near the BRT petrol pump, police said, adding that the car was spotted and signalled to stop.

The car's driver opened fire on the patrolling team and tried to flee, but the vehicle was stopped near a bus depot, they said.

The team apprehended Anuj Rawat and Yamin. The driver, Monu, managed to escape, police said, adding that Yamin who suffered a bullet injury, has been admitted to a hospital.

The official said while escaping Monu again fired at the team. Though a constable managed to catch him and take his revolver, Monu during the scuffle snatched the policeman's gun an fled, he said.

Monu is named in 23 cases, including murder and attempt to murder, in Haryana, police said. Two guns and as many bullets were seized.