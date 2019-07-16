Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

3 teenagers in attempt to steal smartphone kills 15-yr-old boy in Delhi; held

Published : Jul 16, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Three teenagers were arrested by Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in the greed of a smartphone. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: Three teenagers were arrested by Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in the greed of a smartphone.

On July 13, a missing report of a 15-year-old boy named Vicky registered at Moti Nagar police station. The investigation to find the missing teenager was initiated.

In the meantime, the police received information about a boy's body lying in an abandoned house in Delhi's Basai Darapur area. After the police reached the spot along with missing boy's cousin, it was found to be Vicky's body.

In a statement, Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Monika Bhardawaj said, "The police team gathered the vital clues with the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footages installed in the locality. On the basis of discreet enquiries, three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) were apprehended."

She added that during the interrogation all three of them confessed the crime.

"All accused disclosed that they killed Vicky in the greed of an iPhone. They were known to the deceased and had met in a friendly manner. They wanted to snatch the phone and other belongings but when Vicky resisted, they killed him," police said.

The police have recovered the smartphone from their possession.

Further investigation in the matter is underway and other aspects of the case are being investigated.

