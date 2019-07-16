Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

28-year-old Jharkhand man kills mother for refusing to serve meal

PTI
According to the locals, the accused, Bistu Singh, is an alcoholic, who regularly engaged in arguments at home and outside.

Jamshedpur: A 28-year-old man has allegedly killed his mother at Kuldiha, about 28 km from Jamshedpur, after she refused to serve him meals, a police official said on Tuesday.

Singh came home drunk on Monday and asked his mother, 55, to serve him food, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pitambar Kherwar said.

When his mother refused and asked him to fend for himself, the man allegedly thrashed her with a stick, killing her on the spot, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and the stick was seized, Kherwar said, adding that more details would be available once the post-mortem report arrives.

