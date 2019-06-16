UP girl chooses career over marriage, father, brother attempts to kill

The teen said that after being repeatedly stabbed, she was pushed into the canal by her father.

Shahjahanpur: A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has accused her father and brother of trying to kill her because she did not want to get married as per their wishes and instead wanted to continue her studies.

"My father took me to a desolate place near the canal. My brother joined him. While my brother restrained me with a cloth on the neck, my father repeatedly slashed at me from behind with a knife. I begged him to stop but he did not. He wanted me to stop my studies and get married instead," the teen told ANI.

The teen said that after being repeatedly stabbed, she was pushed into the canal by her father.

Later, he came back to check whether she was alive. The girl managed to swim further away so as to not be seen by her father.

The teen's brother-in-law verified her claim and added he had kept her with his family because the parents wanted to marry her off.

"I am the husband of her sister. She had been living with us for two months. Her parents do not want her to continue her studies. They wanted to marry her off. Just a couple of days before they had taken her from my house. Today I got a call that she had been found near a canal," her brother-in-law said.

The police are looking into the charges levelled by the girl against her father and brother and are investigating the matter, senior police officer Dinesh Tripathi told ANI.

"We have taken the statement of the girl and are looking into all the angles. Strictest action will be taken on the basis of the evidence which comes out," he said.