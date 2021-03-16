Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

  India   Crime  16 Mar 2021  Death for man who shot police inspector in Batla House encounter
India, Crime

Death for man who shot police inspector in Batla House encounter

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Mar 16, 2021, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2021, 12:01 pm IST

Rs 10 lakh of Rs 11 lakh fine imposed should be released to the inspector’s family

During the encounter in Batla House at Jamia Nagar in south Delhi on September 19, 2008, two suspected terrorists, identified as Atif Amin and Mohammed Sajid, were killed while Inspector Sharma of Special Cell received gun shot. — YouTube
 During the encounter in Batla House at Jamia Nagar in south Delhi on September 19, 2008, two suspected terrorists, identified as Atif Amin and Mohammed Sajid, were killed while Inspector Sharma of Special Cell received gun shot. — YouTube

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday awarded death sentence to Ariz Khan, convicted for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on Khan and directed Rs 10 lakh be immediately released to deceased inspector Sharma’s family.
During the hearing, the police sought the death penalty for Khan, a suspected member of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, saying it was not just any killing but a murder of a law enforcement officer who was a defender of justice.
On March 8, the Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav had convicted Khan stating that the evidence produced by the prosecution duly proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.
The judge had said that it was “duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official.”
“The evidence adduced on record, including ocular, documentary and scientific, prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that Khan along with accomplices with common intention obstructed inspector Sharma in discharging public function,” the court had said.
“Khan, along with his accomplices, also fired gunshots at head constables Balwant and Balvir Singh,” the court had said.
During the encounter in Batla House at Jamia Nagar in south Delhi on September 19, 2008, two suspected terrorists, identified as Atif Amin and Mohammed Sajid, were killed while Inspector Sharma of Special Cell received gun shot during the encounter and later died. Three other terrorists identified as Ariz Khan and Shahzad escaped while Mohammad Saif surrendered to the police.
The encounter had taken place within a week of 2008 Delhi serial blasts that had killed 30 people. Blasts had taken place at Karol Bagh, Connaught Place, Greater Kailash and India Gate. The Delhi police received intelligence about terrorists hiding at L-18 flat in Batla House locality.

Later, Shahzad Ahmed was also arrested in 2010 and a trial court in July 2013 had sentenced him to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the trial court’s verdict has been pending in the high court.

Khan, a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Delhi police's Special Cell in February 2018.

The multiple bombings that rocked cities like Jaipur and Ahmedabad, apart from the national capital itself, in 2008, saw 165 people losing their lives and over 500 injured in all. A reward of Rs 15 lakh had been declared on Khan, besides an Interpol Red Corner Notice.

Tags: batla house encounter, batla house encounter ariz khan convicted, batla house encounter 2008 convicted asked to pay rs 11 lakh fine, death sentence to convicted in batla house encounter, interpol red corner notice
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

During his trip, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and visit three places outside Dhaka. (PTI file photo)

India, Bangladesh likely to sign three MoUs during PM Modi's visit

BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the candidates’ names and added that the political climate in all the poll-bound states favoured the saffron party. (Representational Photo: PTI)

BJP fields MPs, Union Minister in Bengal polls

Mr Shah also reiterated the commitment that the BJP will make Assam flood-free if it retains power. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah hits out at Congress over allies

The DGCA circular comes days after Delhi high court took suo moto cognisance and registered a writ petition in this regard after Justice C. Hari Shankar found passengers not wearing masks during a flight. (Representational Photo: AFP)

No mask: Flyers to be put on 'no fly' list for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham