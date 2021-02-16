Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021 | Last Update : 11:18 AM IST

  India   Crime  16 Feb 2021  School principal gets death sentence for raping Class 5 student
School principal gets death sentence for raping Class 5 student

The case came to light in 2018 when the victim, all of 11 years, was found to be pregnant upon being taken to a doctor by her parents

Co-accused Abhishek Kumar, who taught at the school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city, was sentenced for life and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000. (Representational image)
Patna: The principal and a teacher of a school here have been awarded death sentence and imprisonment for life, respectively, by a court for the rape of a Class 5 student.

Special POCSO judge Awadhesh Kumar, in an order passed on Monday, announced capital punishment for the principal Arvind Kumar besides imposing on him a fine of Rs one lakh.

 

Co-accused Abhishek Kumar, who taught at the school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city, was sentenced for life and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The case came to light in September, 2018 when the victim, all of 11 years, was found to be pregnant upon being taken to a doctor by her parents who got worried over her frequent bouts of illness.

She narrated her ordeal when the parents pressed her with queries. A case was lodged at the Mahila Thana here under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

