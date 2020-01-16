Thursday, Jan 16, 2020 | Last Update : 01:54 PM IST

'Last-minute changes possible in pretest form of NPR': Home Ministry officials

ANI
Published : Jan 16, 2020, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2020, 11:54 am IST

 According to the sources, NPR form will have around 21 questions and every household head will have to sign the document, which says that the information given by him is to the best of his knowledge. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: While the pretest form of the National Population Register (NPR) has been drafted, sources in the Home Ministry claimed that there is a possibility of last-minute changes as per the requirements and to make it easier for the public.

According to the sources, NPR form will have around 21 questions and every household head will have to sign the document, which says that the information given by him is to the best of his knowledge.

In case of any wrong information, there is a provision of imposing a penalty of up to Rs 1000 in NPR as well as in the Census too.

"Government removed PAN ID details this time as in earlier data collection process, several people were found to be hesitating in giving these type of details. The pretest form is ready but there can be an addition or subtraction of questions in the form before finalizing and starting the process," Home ministry officials said.

Sources also claimed that enumerators will encourage the public to give correct information.

"Government will not ask any documents to show to the enumerators but one would be asked to give their Adhaar number, voter ID number, Driving license number etc to fill in NPR," MHA official said.

"Enumerators are teachers who know locals and also familiar with local people. They will get maximum up to 25,000 rupees to do the job of enumerators. They will also keep an eye on people giving wrong information during the Census," the official claimed.

