Not in a hurry to file bail application, says Rhea’s lawyer

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on Monday stated that they are not in a hurry to approach the Bombay high court for bail. He stated that they would approach the HC only after studying the order and its implications.

“Even if we get a copy of the order today, we are not in a hurry and moving immediately. We will study the order, it’s implications and developments in the case at the NCB level and then decide. Once it is filed we will share a copy of the bail application,” said advocate Satish Maneshinde adding that there is no room for speculation.

Special judge G.B. Gurao, presiding over the Narcotics Control Bureau court, on Friday had rejected bail applications of six persons, including Rhea and her brother Showik, in the drugs case linked with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea and Showik had sought bail on the ground that the alleged quantity of drugs mentioned by the prosecution are small and do not invite any non-bailable offence. Hence they should be granted bail. On the other hand, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande opposed their pleas saying that the investigation into the case was still on and the bail applications are premature. He had also said they have been arrested for financing and procuring drugs.

After hearing the arguments, the judge rejected the bail applications. As per order copy of Showik’s bail application, special judge G.B. Gurao noted that even though the accused has claimed that no drugs were seized from him, as per section 27A of the NDPS Act no particular quantity is required to prove the offence.

According to the judge, the investigation is at a preliminary stage. “Commercial quantity of contraband ie. LSD was recovered from accused Anuj Keshwani. Hence, at this stage, from available record, it cannot be said that there are no reasonable grounds to connect the accused with the alleged crime. Thus, there is a bar under section 37 of the NDPS Act to release the accused on bail,” observed the judge.