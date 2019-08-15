Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 04:28 PM IST

Woman, her lover burn husband with hot oil, hits hammer to kill him in Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 2:44 pm IST

Mumbai: A woman and her lover from Maharashtra’s Manickpur were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband.

The Manickpur police said that the woman and her lover allegedly tied up her husband when he was asleep, poured hot oil on his arms and chest, hit him on the head with a hammer, threw chilli powder in his eyes, gave him electric shocks and locked him in the toilet of their Vasai flat on Tuesday night. The man is in critical condition in JJ Hospital.

The 38-year-old Bavishya Burhagohain originally from Assam, married Quincia, 28, in 2014. The couple has two children. Bavishya worked in a call centre in Powai, while Quincia is a homemaker. Soon, Quincia got into a relationship with Satvir Nair, 24, who worked as a mehendi artist in a mall in Vasai, said police.

However, the couple earlier stayed in Naigaon and later shifted to their rented second-floor flat in Pratapgadh Society in Vasai (East) so that Quincia wouldn’t be able to meet Nair. But Nair, too, came to stay in the same complex, leading to fights between the couple.

“On Tuesday evening, after returning from work, Bavishya got into another argument with Quincia and went to sleep,” said Nitin Falfale, assistant police inspector, Manickpur police station. “Angry, Quincia called Satvir and both made a plan to kill Bavishya. They stripped him to his undergarments and tied his legs. They then started to attack him with hot oil, hammer and chilli powder. The victim was allegedly given electric shocks also.”

Screaming for help and blinded by the chilli powder, he threw whatever he could lay his hands on – pressure cooker, speaker, pan, and other utensils, including mattresses – to keep the two away. “As some items flew out of the window, the neighbours called us. When we reached the spot, Quincia and Nair were sitting calmly on the sofa, while the kids were crying. We handed the kids to the neighbours, who then sent them to Quincia’s relatives,” said Falfale.

“The victim has got stitches on his head, and the chilli powder has affected his vision,"  said Falfale. According to police, Quincia and Nair have been arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder). They have been remanded in police custody till August 20.

