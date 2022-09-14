Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022 | Last Update : 10:21 PM IST

  India   Crime  14 Sep 2022  Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi Police in money laundering case
India, Crime

Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi Police in money laundering case

ANI
Published : Sep 14, 2022, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2022, 12:57 pm IST

The probe agency chargesheet stated that actor Jacqueline knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with money laundering case. (ANI)
 Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with money laundering case. (ANI)

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Jacqueline arrived at the Delhi Police EOW office at Mandir Marg earlier today.

A senior police officer told ANI that EOW has prepared a list of questions to be answered by Jacqueline. The questions were based on her relationship with Sukesh and the gifts she got from him. She will also be asked how many times she had met or contacted Sukesh over the phone during that period, the officer added.

Meanwhile, Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also arrived at the office of the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the money laundering case.

She has been summoned by EOW to join the investigation.

Irani has apparently helped Sukesh to contact Jacqueline Fernandez as she knew both of them. According to sources, Pinky and Jacqueline might be confronted during questioning to get more clarity in the case. Jacqueline has been communicated that her investigation might get stretched for a couple of days or back to back and hence told to plan her stay in Delhi accordingly.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Jacqueline in their chargesheet in the money laundering case that involves Sukesh.

The probe agency chargesheet stated that actor Jacqueline knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and got involved in financial transactions with him.

"The set of questions prepared for Jacqueline is different from that were asked to Nora Fatehi, who was earlier called for questioning into the case," said another officer.

They have to also find out if both the actresses involved in the case were aware of each other receiving gifts, the officer added.

In September-October 2021, the enforcement agency recorded statements of Fatehi where she acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena.

ED had registered a money laundering case in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. The agency had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

It also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and bought valuable gifts for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad which amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, while posing as an official from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

Tags: sukesh chandrasekhar, jacqueline fernandes, delhi police, money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress MLAs with Goa CM Pramod Sawant after joining BJP. (ANI)

Goa: 8 Cong MLAs join BJP; CM Sawant says 'Congress Chhodo Yatra' will commence now

Congress MLAs in a meeting with Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (ANI)

8 Congress MLAs in Goa likely to join BJP today

Six Pakistani crew members of the boat were also apprehended. (Representational image: PTI)

6 Pak nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 cr off Gujarat coast

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday commenced the Bharat Jodo Yatra on a spiritual note by paying his respects to renowned philosopher and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham