Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST

India, Crime

Pehlu Khan lynching case: 6 acquitted by Rajasthan Court

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 6:30 pm IST

All 6 men accused of beating Pehlu Khan to death in 2017 have been acquitted.

More details awaited. (Photo: File | Representative)
 More details awaited. (Photo: File | Representative)

Alwar: All six men accused of beating Pehlu Khan to death in 2017, an incident that was caught on camera, have been acquitted by a court in Rajasthan. The accused men were cleared on the benefit of doubt.

Pehlu Khan with his son and six others, was transporting cattle after buying them at a cattle fair in Jaipur to Haryana when he was stopped on the highway and brutally beaten.

On the basis of Khan’s statement, the police had registered cases against suspects Om Yadav (45), Hukum Chand Yadav (44), Sudhir Yadav (45), Jagmal Jagmal Yadav (73), Naveen Sharma (48) and Rahul Saini (24) and more than 200 unnamed people.

After an investigation by the crime branch of the state of the state police, the six were given a clean chit and charge sheet was filed against six others -- Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Bheem Rathi and Deepak alias Golu Yadav. These six men were charged them with murder, rioting, destruction of property, wrongful restraint and theft.

He died in a government hospital three days later.

 

Tags: pehlu khan lynching case, rajasthan, cow vigilantes, lynching
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar

Latest From India

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday denied allegations of phone tapping during his tenure, even as the BJP raised the pitch demanding a comprehensive probe into it. (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy denies phone-tapping charge; BJP pushes for a probe

Naik, who has repeatedly rejected the charges against him in India, said his detractors were quoting him out of context to malign him. (Photo: File)

Malaysian ministers say Indian Islamic preacher should be expelled

The roads leading to the Red Fort are under surveillance and police personnel are taking help of trained sniffer dogs to check vehicles in north and central districts of Delhi. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi Police deploys facial recognition technology at Red Fort for I-Day security

In a village in Madurai district, students from the Dalit community can’t enrol their children to schools. At least 65 FIRs are registered every year because of clashes between two students’ groups based on castes. (Photo: File | Representational)

TN govt gives strict warning to schools after caste based wrist bands for students spark uproar

MOST POPULAR

1

Reasons why the 16-inch MacBook Pro may be a huge disappointment

2

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

3

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

4

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

5

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham