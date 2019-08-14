Pehlu Khan lynching case: 6 acquitted by Rajasthan Court

All 6 men accused of beating Pehlu Khan to death in 2017 have been acquitted.

Alwar: All six men accused of beating Pehlu Khan to death in 2017, an incident that was caught on camera, have been acquitted by a court in Rajasthan. The accused men were cleared on the benefit of doubt.

Pehlu Khan with his son and six others, was transporting cattle after buying them at a cattle fair in Jaipur to Haryana when he was stopped on the highway and brutally beaten.

On the basis of Khan’s statement, the police had registered cases against suspects Om Yadav (45), Hukum Chand Yadav (44), Sudhir Yadav (45), Jagmal Jagmal Yadav (73), Naveen Sharma (48) and Rahul Saini (24) and more than 200 unnamed people.

After an investigation by the crime branch of the state of the state police, the six were given a clean chit and charge sheet was filed against six others -- Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Bheem Rathi and Deepak alias Golu Yadav. These six men were charged them with murder, rioting, destruction of property, wrongful restraint and theft.

He died in a government hospital three days later.