Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 | Last Update : 07:42 PM IST

112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

911,624

3,979

Recovered

573,283

1,171

Deaths

23,779

51

Maharashtra26092414450710482 Tamil Nadu142798925672032 Delhi113740913123411 Gujarat42808298062056 Karnataka4158116249759 Uttar Pradesh3813024203955 Telangana3622123679365 West Bengal3144819213956 Andhra Pradesh3110316464365 Rajasthan2493618630518 Haryana2192916637308 Madhya Pradesh1820713208653 Assam178081141741 Bihar1742112364125 Odisha13737925591 Jammu and Kashmir108276095179 Kerala8323425732 Punjab81785586199 Chhatisgarh4265320219 Jharkhand3963235131 Uttarakhand3608285647 Goa2583154014 Tripura209314752 Manipur16269700 Puducherry146878518 Himachal Pradesh124392710 Nagaland8453400 Chandigarh5884238 Arunachal Pradesh3871452 Meghalaya316462 Mizoram2331510 Sikkim166870
  India   Crime  14 Jul 2020  Tablighi Jamaat: 150 Indonesians granted bail
India, Crime

Tablighi Jamaat: 150 Indonesians granted bail

PTI
Published : Jul 14, 2020, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2020, 4:52 pm IST

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive. (DC file photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive. (DC file photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to 150 Indonesians who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The accused will file their plea bargaining applications on Wednesday, said advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh and Fahim Khan, appearing for them.

Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence, praying for a lesser punishment. The Criminal Procedure of Code allows for plea bargaining in cases where the maximum punishment is 7-year imprisonment; offences don't affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and the offence is not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

These foreigners had attended the event in March, following which in April COVID-19 cases across the country spiked after hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event, tested positive.

Tags: tablighi jamaat, nizamuddin markaz, foreign attendees at nizamuddin markaz
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Priyanka refutes Puri, says she made no request to continue staying in government bungalow

Volunteers wearing protective suits conduct thermal tests at Dharavi slums in Mumbai. PTI photo

COVID-19 case doubling rate in Mumbai slows down to 50 days

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Vikas Dubey encounter: Supreme Court tells Uttar Pradesh government to file status report

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Delhi's education model makes history with 98% candidates passing CBSE: Kejriwal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham