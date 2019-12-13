Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

India, Crime

Day after marriage, 19-year-old Thane woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend

The woman, resident of Ambernath town, told police that she was in love with Khade, but chose to marry another man at her parents' behest.

Thane: A 19-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by her former boyfriend a day after she married another man in Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said.

While the accused Vishal Khade (19), resident of Vadole village in the district, was arrested, the woman was hospitalised and out of danger, said an official.

The woman, resident of Ambernath town, told police that she was in love with Khade, but chose to marry another man at her parents' behest. The wedding took place on Wednesday.

Around 8.30 on Thursday morning, as the woman was returning from a public toilet near her house, Khade allegedly accosted her and stabbed her. He also allegedly stabbed her husband when he tried to rescue her.

The woman was admitted to a government hospital and was out of danger while her husband suffered minor injuries, said senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal of Ambernath police station.

Khade was soon arrested and booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). Further probe is on.

