‘Sold-off’ teenaged girl found in Hyderabad, is pregnant

Barmer: A 13-year-old girl, who was sold by her father for Rs 7 lakh, was found in Hyderabad on Monday and was said to be four months pregnant.

The girl's father, from Rajasthan's Barmer district, and two others were arrested in June when she went missing. Police have also arrested two others on the charges of kidnapping.

“We found the girl with the two accused. We brought her to Barmer on Tuesday. She has been handed over to her mother. We will produce her in the high court on November 15,” said Barmer Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary.

On June 30, after the girl went missing, her uncle registered a case of kidnapping and extortion.

The uncle in his FIR said a middleman identified as Gopa Ram Mali told the girl’s father that he had fixed her wedding in a respected family.

According to the uncle, his brother took the girl to Siwana for a meeting with the groom’s family. However, when he returned, the girl was not with him. He said he had dropped her at her maternal uncle’s house, the Hindustan Times reported.

On June 26, when the extended family raised questions, the father said his daughter had been kidnapped. Following this, an FIR was lodged.

In the first week of July, Sanwla Ram Daspa (to whom the girl was sold) and the girl’s father were arrested on charges of selling and buying the girl for Rs 7 lakh and were later sent to jail.

Daspa’s son was also an accused in the case and booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, the Siwana SHO said.

The next date of hearing in the case is November 15.