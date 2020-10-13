Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   Crime  13 Oct 2020  Pakistan LeT commander, aide killed in Srinagar encounter
India, Crime

Pakistan LeT commander, aide killed in Srinagar encounter

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 13, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2020, 12:58 pm IST

Saifullah had infiltrated into J&K earlier this year and had during the past two months shifted his base from north to south Kashmir

Smoke and flames billow out of a house during an encounter between security forces and militants at old Barzulla in Srinagar. — PTI photo
 Smoke and flames billow out of a house during an encounter between security forces and militants at old Barzulla in Srinagar. — PTI photo

A Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) commander from Pakistan and his local associate were gunned down by the security forces in a fire fight that broke out early Monday in Srinagar’s Barzulla area. A private house where the duo had been holed up following the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area was destroyed as it caught fire in the latter’s final assault.

J&K’s Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, claimed at a hurriedly called press conference that the slain Pakistan militant commander Saifullah was involved in a series of attacks on security forces including the ambushes that took place in and outside Srinagar past fortnight, leaving several security forces personnel dead and injured. The other militant killed in the encounter has been identified as Irshad Ahmed Dar alias Abu Usama, a resident of southern Pulwama district, “who was active since May 2019 and involved in several civilian killings and attacks on the J&K police and central security forces.”

 

The police chief said that, so far, this year the security forces have conducted 75 counterinsurgency operations across J&K during which as many as 180 militants including several top commanders of various outfits were killed.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range), Vijay Kumar, said that after evacuating the civilians living in the neighbourhood the LeT militants trapped inside a residential house in Mir Mohalla (locality) of old Barzulla were offered to lay down their arms and surrender before the security forces as part of the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) followed during the actions. But they refused and opened fire on the joint party of J&K police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), triggering the encounter, he said and added the operation was launched shortly after midnight on receiving input about the presence of militants in the area.  

 

Mr. Singh said that Saifullah had infiltrated into J&K earlier this year and had during the past two months shifted his base from north to south Kashmir.

He said that all the operations against militants carried out by the security forces, so far, this year were “clean and conducted in a professional manner.” He asserted, “Barring one operation at Batamaloo, Srinagar, in which one woman got killed in a crossfire, all operations were cleanly conducted by the security forces”. He said that eight encounters took place in the Srinagar city alone in which 18 militants including a top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Junaid Ashraf Khan were killed. “Whenever any terrorist outfit tries to establish its base in Srinagar, we successfully corner the militants with the help of our intelligence and other sources,” the DGP said.

 

Asked how many militants were active in Srinagar at present, the police chief said, “Only one who is involved in a couple of attacks. We will bring him to justice very soon.”

He said that the J&K police lost its 19 men and the CRPF 21 during these operations and attacks of militants whereas 15 Army soldiers were also killed, majority of them along the Line of Control (LoC) during this period.

He also said that the police and other security forces succeeded in bringing back as many as 26 Kashmiri youth who had joined the militants’ ranks and reunited them with their families, so far, this year.

Tags: srinagar encounter, lashkar -e -taiba
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo

India insists that China withdraw troops from friction points

Congress supporters at a public rally during Kheti Bachao Yatra against the new farm bills, in Kurukshetra. — PTI photo

SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas challenging constitutionality of farm laws

Balwinder Singh, a Sikh man whose turban was allegedly pulled by the police and later detained during recent protest rally, arrives to appear in a court, in Howrah district, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The police, however, argued that the man was carrying a firearm and that his headgear

Mamata government alleges ‘communal twist’ in turban row

Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar said that around 11 people had been attacked by the tiger. Of these, eight were dead, two persons are very serious and one has injuries.

Congress MP demands death for man-eater tiger

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham