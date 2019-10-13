Sunday, Oct 13, 2019 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

India, Crime

1 arrested for snatching purse of PM Modi's niece, stolen items recovered

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2019, 11:57 am IST

Based on a complaint by her, police registered a case and later identified the two snatchers.

A man has been for arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)
 A man has been for arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A man has been for arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi, police said on Sunday.

Damayanti Ben's purse containing cash of Rs 50,000 and two mobile phones were wrenched from her grasp by two persons when she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw on Saturday morning. Based on a complaint by her, police registered a case and later identified the two snatchers.

The accused has been identified as Nonu, police said, adding the stolen items have been recovered. Damayanti Ben Modi is the daughter of the prime minister's brother Prahlad Modi. Two persons on a scooter snatched her purse, mobile phones, some documents and other valuables around 7 am when she got down at the Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred a few kilometres away from the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal.

Tags: damyanti ben modi, narendra modi, theft, arrest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

On Sunday, TNCC President K S Alagiri welcomed the two leaders meeting at Mamallapuram and visiting UNESCO heritage sites, saying it reflected Tamil Nadu's pride. (Photo: File)

Cong takes swipe at Modi plogging on beach at Mamallapuram calls it 'drama'

Five persons including a minor girl have been arrested after women were seen performing 'Garba' with snakes including a cobra at a function in Shil village. (Photo: ANI)

Women perform Garba with snakes in Gujarat's Junagarh, five held

The BJP on Sunday released its election manifesto for the October 21 Haryana assembly polls and said this was a “commitment paper” that represented all sections of society. (Photo: File)

BJP releases Haryana poll manifesto; promises interest free crop loan

This funding will provide emergency financial assistance to Syrian human rights defenders, civil society organisations and reconciliation efforts directly supporting ethnic and religious minority victims of the conflict. (Photo: FIle)

Trump releases USD 50 million in stabilisation assistance for Syria

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham