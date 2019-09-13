Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:18 PM IST

India, Crime

Calcutta High Court withdraws reprieve from arrest against former Kolkata police commissioner

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 7:11 pm IST

The court observed that if an investigating agency functions within the ambit of law, a court cannot interfere in its work.

Calcutta High Court’s vacation bench gave Kumar a temporary reprieve from arrest but said that he has to appear whenever he is summoned for interrogation. (Photo: PTI)
 Calcutta High Court’s vacation bench gave Kumar a temporary reprieve from arrest but said that he has to appear whenever he is summoned for interrogation. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday removed the protection given to former Kolkata Police commissioner, Rajeev Kumar, from arrest, paving the way for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate and take him into custody if it felt necessary, reported Hindustan Times.

The court observed that if an investigating agency functions within the ambit of law, a court cannot interfere in its work.

The lawyer fighting for the CBI confirmed the verdict doing away with the protection from arrest that Kumar was enjoying but refused to comment on whether he would be arrested now. The shield from arrest was set to end on Friday.

When asked whether Rajeev Kumar can appeal against the single bench verdict on Friday before a division bench of the Calcutta high court, the lawyer said, “Against criminal revision no appeal lies before the honourable high court, apart from the Supreme Court.”

Calcutta High Court’s vacation bench gave Kumar a temporary reprieve from arrest but said that he has to appear whenever he is summoned for interrogation.

Kumar’s lawyer had alleged in the court that the CBI was trying to harass him by summoning him repeatedly. The court said that the agency could summon him whenever it felt necessary for questioning.

“If the CBI wants, they may arrest Rajeev Kumar. Mamata Banerjee was desperate to save him and even rushed to his residence and even held a demonstration. The court has done the right thing. They are now free to do whatever they want,” said Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh, who also remarked that the verdict may put chief minister Mamata Banerjee in bigger danger than the former Kolkata top cop.

A Trinamool Congress minister refused to comment on the verdict.

In May, Rajeev Kumar was questioned by the officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam in which he has been accused of tampering evidence to shield influential persons.

The CBI had earlier questioned Kumar about a pen drive and red diary that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Mamata Banerjee government in 2013 and headed by him, seized from the office of Saradha Group.

The device and diary, allegedly seized from Saradha’s office in Midland Park in Salt Lake, are believed to contain information on pay offs to influential persons.

The SIT had investigated the scam till 2014, when the CBI took over the probe following an order by the Supreme Court.

The Rs 2,460-crore Saradha scam is the politically most sensitive scam in Bengal in which a minister (Madan Mitra), a Rajya Sabha MP (Kunal Ghosh) and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) vice-president Rajat Majumdar were sent to jail. Another Rajya Sabha MP (Srinjoy Bose) from the Trinamool Congress was also questioned.

Over the past few months, the CBI unsuccessfully tried to interrogate him several times. On February 3, when a team of CBI officers tried to reach his official residence in Kolkata -- he was the commissioner of Kolkata Police then -- chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sit-in demonstration against the Centre accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of conspiring against whom she described as “the most efficient” police officer in the country. The chief minister’s demonstration lasted for two days.

Subsequently, the CBI got to question Kumar in Shillong for five consecutive days in the second week of February but with a rider that he could not be arrested.

Tags: rajeev kumar, calcutta high court, cbi, saradha scam, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours. (Photo: File)

AP: After Anna Canteen, Reddy govt paints graveyards across state in YSRCP colours

The hoardings were put up by a local leader of the AIADMK, C Jeyagopal for a family wedding. He was booked on Friday for the action. (Photo: File | ANI)

Chennai: After techie's death, Dravidian parties ask members not to put hoardings

The Act even mentioned that there will be delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir. The corrigenda said that the sentence has been omitted now. (Photo: egazette.nic.in)

Missing ‘i’ here, extra ‘T’ there: Govt corrects 52 errors in J&K Reorganisation Act

The bench agreed and extended the protection from arrest to Navlakha for a period of three weeks to enable him to approach the Supreme Court in appeal against the HC order. (Photo: File)

Koregaon-Bhima: Bombay HC refuses to quash case against Gautam Navlakha

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

2

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

3

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

4

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

5

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham