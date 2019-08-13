Deaf-dumb minor seven months pregnant after being raped for months in UP

A case was registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination.

The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her seven-month pregnancy. (Photo: Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: A fifteen-year-old deaf and dumb girl was raped and impregnated by a 50-year-old neighbour in Wajidpur village of Jansath tehsil here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused, identified as Rajpal Saini, raped the minor girl over a period of several months, said Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma.

A case was registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her seven-month pregnancy, he added.

Meanwhile, irate villagers protested and demanded strict action against the accused.