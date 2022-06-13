Monday, Jun 13, 2022 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

Pune police arrest Santosh Jadhav, shooter in singer Moosewala murder case

Jadhav was on the run for a year. His and Suryavanshi's name had cropped up in the Moosewala murder probe

Pune: The Pune police have arrested Santosh Jadhav, a shooter in the case of murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and Jadhav's aide Navnath Suryavanshi, a suspect in the case, an official said on Monday.

Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and Suryavanshi were nabbed on Sunday from Bhuj in Gujarat by a team of Pune rural police in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station here in Maharashtra, the official told reporters.

 

Jadhav was on the run for a year. His and Suryavanshi's name had cropped up in the Moosewala murder probe.

Multiple police teams, including from Delhi and Punjab, were searching from them.

The Pune rural police had also intensified their search and last week arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case.

Mahakal, a member of the Bishnoi gang, was arrested in a MCOCA case registered against him at the Manchar police station here.

He was also interrogated by the Delhi Police's special cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moosewala murder case.

The Mumbai Police had also grilled Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan.

 

The Pune rural police had sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav, the official said.

