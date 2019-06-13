Last rites of UP Bar Council president, shot dead by lawyer, performed in Etah

State Law minister Brijesh Pathak attended the funeral, besides a large number of lawyers and members of the public.

Darvesh Singh Yadav was allegedly shot dead on the Agra court premises by a lawyer, who then tried to kill himself. (Photo: Facebook | @AdvDarveshYadav)

Etah/Lucknow: The funeral of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead by a lawyer on the Agra court premises, was held in her native village of Chaandpur in Etah district on Thursday.

State Law minister Brijesh Pathak attended the funeral, besides a large number of lawyers and members of the public. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is also likely to visit the family of the deceased later in the day.

Following Yadav's killing inside the Agra court complex, the Uttar Pradesh government said it was committed to providing adequate security on the high court and district court premises. In a statement issued in Lucknow late Wednesday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Along with the Bar Council, the Bar Association and the judiciary, the state government is committed to providing adequate security on the premises of the high court and the district court."

He added that clear-cut instructions in this regard were given to the state chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP). "The government will take effective steps, keeping in mind all the parameters of security," the chief minister said.

He expressed grief over the demise of the newly-elected Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president and conveyed his condolence to the members of the bereaved family and legal fraternity. Yadav was allegedly shot dead on the Agra court premises by a lawyer, who then tried to kill himself, police said.

Yadav, who was elected as the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president only two days ago, had come for a visit to the civil court when she was attacked around 2.30 pm. Agra City's Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Verma said lawyer Manish Sharma, a long-time acquaintance of Yadav, fired shots at her.

"After spraying three bullets on her, Sharma also shot himself," he added. The officer also informed that Sharma was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was in a critical condition. The pistol used by the lawyer was licensed and the police have seized the weapon.

Yadav had come on her first visit to the civil court after her election. At the ceremony in her honour, Sharma suddenly got up and opened fire on her, the police said. Before anyone could react, he shot himself too.