Thursday, May 13, 2021 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

  India   Crime  13 May 2021  Centre promises help to family of Kerala woman dead in attack by Hamas in Israel
India, All India

Centre promises help to family of Kerala woman dead in attack by Hamas in Israel

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 13, 2021, 7:21 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2021, 11:17 am IST

The victim, survived by husband and nine year-old son who are living in Kerala, was working as a domestic help at a house in Ashkelon

Soumya Santosh. (Twitter: @IsraelinIndia)
 Soumya Santosh. (Twitter: @IsraelinIndia)

New Delhi:  An Indian woman from Kerala, identified as Soumya Santosh, 31, was killed in a rocket attack in Israel carried out by militant group Hamas, after which New Delhi assured all assistance to the family and also condemned the violence that has broken out, urging restraint by both Israel and Palestinian militant groups. The victim, who is survived by her husband and nine year-old son who are living in Kerala, was working as a domestic help at a house in the Israeli city of Ashkelon when a rocket fired by Hamas militants hit the house. Both Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka spoke to the family of the victim and paid their condolences.

 MoS Muraleedharan said, “Spoke with the family of Ms Soumya Santhosh to convey my deep condolences at her tragic demise during the rocket attacks from Gaza today. Assured all possible assistance. We have condemned these attacks and the violence in Jerusalem, and urged restraint by both sides."

 

Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka said, “I just spoke to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them. My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 #Mumbaiattacks. May God give them strength and courage.”

According to media reports, the victim hailed from Keerithodu in Idukki district and had been working as a domestic help in Israel for the last seven years. She was reportedly killed in the rocket attack as she was talking to her husband Santhosh back home in Kerala over a video call. “My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus we came to know about the incident,” Mr Santhosh's brother Saji was quoted as telling news agencies.

 

Tags: kerala woman soumya santosh, kerela woman dies in rocket attack israel, hamas attack kerala woman dies, soumya santosh domestic help israel, soumya santosh video call

Latest From India

A health worker prepares to inoculate a person with the second dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on May 10, 2021. (AFP)

Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks: Government panel

NMMC and Navi Mumbai Police conduct joint operation on commuters violation lockdown norms in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

The district administration had earlier announced that shops selling eatables and other essential commodities in Baramulla would instead of 6 am to 11 am remain open from 4.30 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday to enable people to make purchases for Id. — Representational image/PTI

J&K official beats up people to enforce lockdown, invites public ire

Navlakha and the other activists are accused of allegedly making inflammatory speeches and issuing provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meeting in Pune on December 31, 2017 that led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day. — By arrangement

No bail for Navlakha, house arrest is an option: Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham