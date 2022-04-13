Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

  India   Crime  13 Apr 2022  Deported official of Nirav Modi's firm remanded in CBI custody in PNB fraud case
India, Crime

Deported official of Nirav Modi's firm remanded in CBI custody in PNB fraud case

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2022, 1:12 am IST

Parab was deported to India from Cairo in Egypt earlier in the day, as per the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials

special court here on Tuesday remanded Subhash Shankar Parab, an aide of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, in CBI custody till April 26 in a Rs 7,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. (Representational Image:DC)
  special court here on Tuesday remanded Subhash Shankar Parab, an aide of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, in CBI custody till April 26 in a Rs 7,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. (Representational Image:DC)

Mumbai: A special court here on Tuesday remanded Subhash Shankar Parab, an aide of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, in CBI custody till April 26 in a Rs 7,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Parab was deported to India from Cairo in Egypt earlier in the day, as per the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

 

He was a deputy general manager (finance) at Firestar Diamond, a firm owned by Nirav Modi.

After his arrival in India in the morning, Parab was produced before special CBI judge V C Barde.

Special prosecutor A Limousin, representing the central probe agency, sought his custody for 14 days.

Parab was deputy general manager at Firestar from April 2015 onwards and looked after banking-related activities of the three accused firms, namely, Diamonds R US, Stellar Diamond and Solar Exports, the CBI told the court.

More specifically, he headed the banking operations department which prepared applications for Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) along with supporting documents at his instructions, the CBI said.

 

Parab was aware that these three firms did not have any credit facilities with the PNB and they were not providing 100 per cent cash margin for the issuance of LoUs, it said.

The central probe agency also claimed that he was instrumental in handling financial affairs of six Hong Kong-based and 13 Dubai-based "dummy" companies floated by Nirav Modi.

The issuance of fraudulent LoUs and "circular transactions" through the dummy companies caused a wrongful loss of Rs 6,498.20 crore to the PNB, a public sector bank, the CBI said.

Parab, who reported directly to Nirav Modi, "actively conspired" with other co-accused including bank officials for the issuance of LoUs without complying with bank guidelines, the agency said.

 

To find out the "end use" of the huge amounts of public funds siphoned off by Nirav Modi and others who are absconding, Parab's sustained interrogation was needed, the CBI told the court.

Parab's lawyer Reshma Mutha contended that he was only an employee of Modi's firm, was not authorized to sign LoUs and his role was only to prepare operational documents and give them to the bank.

The court, after hearing both the sides, sent the accused in the CBI custody till April 26.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of duping the PNB of Rs 13,000 crore in total using Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) by bribing its officials at the Brady House branch in Mumbai.

 

A CBI team had gone to Egypt's capital to bring back 50-year-old Parab, who was allegedly kept in illegal confinement in a Cairo suburb by Modi's men.

Parab was understood to be a key witness to the Letters of Undertaking submitted to the PNB, officials said.

India had issued an Interpol Red Notice against Parab to track him and bring him back.

Soon after the scam broke in 2018, Parab was one of the executives who went missing along with Modi's family members and Choksi.

Indian authorities had received information that Parab, a crucial link related to LoUs, was taken from Dubai to Egypt by Nirav Modi's men, and India had expressed concerns for his safety, officials said.

 

After a long diplomatic and legal process, the CBI managed to secure administrative extradition or deportation of Parab, who could spill the beans on the country's biggest banking scam.

Nirav Modi is in a London prison after repeated denial of bail, and is contesting extradition to India.

Choksi had taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme even before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018.

The CBI has charged PNB official Gokulnath Shetty, along with others, with helping Modi and Choksi.

Messages for fraudulent LoUs were sent to overseas banks by misusing Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), an international messaging system for banking, and without making subsequent entries in PNB's internal software Finacle', thus bypassing any scrutiny of such funds in the bank, as per the investigators.

 

An LoU is a guarantee given by a bank to Indian banks having branches abroad for the grant of short-term credit to an applicant.

In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability.

The companies of Modi and Choksi took loans from banks abroad on the basis of PNB LoUs but did not repay them, thus transferring the liability to the PNB.

Tags: nirav modi, punjab national bank scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Madhya Pradesh state home minister Narottam Mishra. (ANI)

MP bulldozes properties of stone-pelters on Ramanavami

The UGC had been planning such a move for a long time, but received the go-ahead for it in 2020. (Representational Image/ DC File)

UGC okays double degrees

(L-R) Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department, in Washington, DC. (PTI Photo)

US woos India with across board tie-ups

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI file image)

COVID: Mandaviya takes stock of XE variant, directs officials to boost vaccination

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham