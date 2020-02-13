Thursday, Feb 13, 2020 | Last Update : 02:35 PM IST

India, Crime

Three lawyers hurt in bomb blast at Lucknow court

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2020, 2:24 pm IST

Recently, lawyers struck work in protest against the recent attacks on them in the state

Twitter image
 Twitter image

At least three lawyers were injured when a crude bomb exploded outside the chamber of one of them in a Lucknow court compound on Thursday.

Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack because he had been complaining about a few judicial officers.

He said about 10 people hurled crude bombs outside his chamber in which he and two other lawyers were injured. “One bomb exploded but two still lay unexploded,” he said, questioning the security on the premises. Bomb disposal and dog squads have reached the site of the blast.

Last month, lawyers struck work in protest against the recent attacks on them in the state.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh had asked bar associations to abstain from work to put pressure on the government to pass legislation to protect lawyers.

On January 7, lawyer Shekhar Tripathi (32) was beaten to death with sticks by five men in Lucknow, triggering anger among his colleagues who sat with the body at the district collectorate demanding justice.

On December 17, a man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnore CJM's court.

Tags: lucknow court, lucknow blast
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

PTI file photo

Gargi college mass molestation: SC refuses PIL seeking CBI probe

Did the Karnataka cops cover up the minister's son's role in the accident?

Karnataka minister’s son’s car kills two persons; Was he at the wheel?

Supreme Court of India (PTI file image)

List candidates' criminal records online: SC to political parties

Supreme Court of India (PTI file photo)

Separate execution: SC asks Nirbhaya convicts to file replies

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

2

The Asian Age interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

3

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

4

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham