Thursday, Feb 13, 2020 | Last Update : 02:35 PM IST

India, Crime

List candidates' criminal records online: SC to political parties

ANI
Published : Feb 13, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2020, 1:09 pm IST

Parties must also publish the reason for the selection of candidates, including their merits and achievements, besides winnability

Supreme Court of India (PTI file image)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI file image)

Taking note of the "alarming increase" in the number of candidates having criminal antecedents in the last four general elections, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed all the political parties to upload on their websites within 48 hours the details of criminal cases against their candidates upon clearing the name.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman directed the national and state political parties to also give reasons as to why they preferred a person with the criminal antecedent in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The court's direction came on a contempt petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, which sought action against the authorities and parties for not complying fully with a September 2018 judgment of a Constitution Bench, which had directed political parties to publish online the pending criminal cases of their candidates.

Parties are also directed to publish the reason for the selection of candidates, including their merits and achievements, besides winnability. They have to also justify why they couldn't set up clean candidates, the apex court said in its verdict.

The Bench further directed the political parties to upload the information in this regard on their social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook as well as publish them in local newspapers. The Court said that information should contain the nature of crime and the stage of trial and investigation in the case.

The top court directed that all political parties must submit compliance reports to the Election Commission within 72 hours of selecting the candidate with pending criminal cases, failing to which will result in a contempt action. It also asked the EC to follow up on the matter.

Recently, the EC had made a proposition before the apex court to ask political parties to not give the ticket to those with criminal antecedents.

Election Commission and petitioner Upadhyay had submitted to the apex court a framework jointly prepared as 'Criminal Antecedents of Candidates (Reporting and Publication) Order, 2020'.

The proposal submitted by them has mandated rejection of the nomination of candidates and suspension of the symbol of political parties.

It noted that there has been an alarming increase in the incidence of criminals in politics. In 2004, 24 per cent MPs had criminal cases pending against them, while in 2009 it reached 30 per cent. In 2014 the number went up to 34 percent and in 2019 it reached 43 per cent.

The five-judge Constitution Bench in 2018 judgment had requested the Parliament to bring a "strong law" to cleanse political parties of leaders facing trial for serious crimes.
The top court had said that the rapid criminalisation of politics cannot be arrested by merely disqualifying tainted legislators but "should begin by cleansing the political parties".

The Supreme Court in 2018 had suggested that Parliament should frame a law that makes it obligatory for political parties to remove leaders charged with "heinous and grievous" crimes like rape, murder and kidnapping, and other offenses, and refuse ticket to offenders in both parliamentary and Assembly polls.


It had also issued guidelines, including that both the candidate and the political party should declare the criminal antecedents of the candidate in widely-circulated newspapers and electronic media as well.

Tags: supreme court of india, candidates criminal records, election candidates
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Twitter image

Three lawyers hurt in bomb blast at Lucknow court

PTI file photo

Gargi college mass molestation: SC refuses PIL seeking CBI probe

Did the Karnataka cops cover up the minister's son's role in the accident?

Karnataka minister’s son’s car kills two persons; Was he at the wheel?

Supreme Court of India (PTI file photo)

Separate execution: SC asks Nirbhaya convicts to file replies

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

2

The Asian Age interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

3

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

4

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham