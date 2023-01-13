Friday, Jan 13, 2023 | Last Update : 08:44 PM IST

  India   Crime  13 Jan 2023  Air India case: Shankar Mishra takes U-turn in court, says he didnt urinate on woman
India, Crime

Air India case: Shankar Mishra takes U-turn in court, says he didnt urinate on woman

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 13, 2023, 7:55 pm IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2023, 7:55 pm IST

The counsel for the accused made the submission before additional sessions judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passesnger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
 Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passesnger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

NEW DELHI: Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday he did not commit the offensive act and it seems she herself urinated as she was suffering from some disease.

The claim by his lawyer, made for the first time since the sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year, flies in the face of denunciations of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even a string of text message exchanges he had with the victim woman, which suggested the unsavoury incident indeed took place.

The counsel for the accused made the submission before additional sessions judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla while arguing against a Delhi police petition seeking revision of an order passed by a magistrate court denying police his custodial interrogation.

The judge disposed of the application, saying the submissions made before him did not seem to have been made in front of the metropolitan magistrate. He said police can approach the magisterial court with its application afresh.

"I'm not the accused. There must be someone else. It seems she herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to the prostate, which several "kathak dancers" seem to suffer from. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat

"Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case, the urine could not reach the seat's front area. Also, the passenger
sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint," the defence advocate told the judge.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, accused the police and the press of turning the case into a joke.

"The first complaint was made by the complainant a day after the incident. What was the claim? To refund. That was done by the airline. The police and the press have turned this case into a joke... Was this case so big, was it a murder case that they reached Bangalore to arrest me and called me an absconder. He was removed from his job," the defence counsel said.

Arguing for fresh custody of the accused, the prosecutor told the court that Mr Mishra's interrogation was required to establish the sequence of events.

The judge, however, said whatever submission he was making was not dealt with by the metropolitan magistrate. Even otherwise, if additional facts are raised, the application can be moved before the magistrate, the court said.

"With these, the application is disposed of. The department can approach metropolitan magistrate afresh with these grounds if it wishes so," the judge said.

Earlier during the arguments, the judge asked the police if the complainant had given any statement that there was a prior altercation or enmity with the accused. The prosecution replied in the negative.

Tags: air india flight, drunk man urinates on woman, air india urination incident
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off world’s longest river cruise - MV Ganga Vilas in Varanasi via a video conference on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Strong connectivity essential for building developed India, says PM Modi

Indian Coast Guard Director General V S Pathania (in centre) with others in front of newly commissioned fast patrol vessel, Kamla Devi, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata (Photo by arrangement)

Coast Guard to have 200+ ships in 5 years, says Director General Pathania

ndian Army Chief General Manoj Pande (ANI)

Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham