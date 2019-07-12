Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

Man throws muddy water on govt officer during anti-encroachment drive in UP

Municipal Corporation Officer along with his team had reached Ram Ganga Vihar after receiving complaints from locals of not getting water.

A man allegedly threw water from the drain at a Municipal Corporation officer here during an anti-encroachment drive in Ram Ganga Vihar in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
 A man allegedly threw water from the drain at a Municipal Corporation officer here during an anti-encroachment drive in Ram Ganga Vihar in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Moradabad: A man allegedly threw water from the drain at a Municipal Corporation officer here during an anti-encroachment drive in Ram Ganga Vihar in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Thursday.

Municipal Corporation Officer Rajveer Singh along with his team had reached Ram Ganga Vihar after receiving complaints from locals that they are not getting water. However, while carrying out the anti-encroachment drive, muddy water was thrown on the officer.

"We had carried out an anti-encroachment drive here over the request of people here. The people had said that they are not receiving water as few people have made ramps over drains, while some of them have made a partition and kept generators over it," said Singh.

"While carrying out this drive, when we reached one Ajay Tandon's house, he misbehaved with us and he tried to drag me in the drain. He threw muddy water on me and even gave me a death threat, and injured one of our workers. We will take action against him and will lodge an FIR," he added.

