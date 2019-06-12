Bengal doctors strike enters day 2, govt hospitals on shutdown

Emergency departments in government hospitals would be running but services likely to be affected because of poor attendance of doctors.
Kolkata: Government hospitals in Bengal are in turmoil on Wednesday following a complete shutdown and senior doctors join protests into the second day over the attack of one of their colleagues in NRS Medical College and Hospital.
Services at the state-run institutions across the state were hit on Tuesday after junior doctors launched a protest after an intern at a NRS Medical College and Hospital was allegedly assaulted by the relatives of a patient who had died in their hands.
The outdoor patient departments (OPD) at the government hospitals will be shut today from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm because of the protest, doctors organisations have said. While hospitals say their emergency departments will function, services are expected to be affected by the low attendance of doctors.
Kolkata: Patients are left at lurch as strike of junior doctors at NRS Medical College & Hospital enters second day. A patient's attendant says,"my patient is not receiving any treatment from last 3 days. I am not allowed to enter the hospital. Many patients are dying." pic.twitter.com/pJPyUDuR7N— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
Junior doctors practically shut down NRS Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday alleging they were beaten by a group of about 200 men who came on trucks on Monday night after a 75-year-old patient passed away at the hospital.
Two junior doctors at NRS, Paribaha Mukhopadhyay and Yash Tekwani, suffered severe head injuries and were hospitalised. Mukhopadhyay, who suffered a skull fracture, underwent a surgery at the Institute of Neurosciences in Mullickbazar. Tekwani is admitted to NRS.