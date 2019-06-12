Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

Bengal doctors strike enters day 2, govt hospitals on shutdown

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 1:27 pm IST

Emergency departments in government hospitals would be running but services likely to be affected because of poor attendance of doctors.

 The outdoor patient departments (OPD) at the government hospitals will be shut today from 9:00 am. to 9:00 pm because of the protest. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Government hospitals in Bengal are in turmoil on Wednesday following a complete shutdown and senior doctors join protests into the second day over the attack of one of their colleagues in NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Services at the state-run institutions across the state were hit on Tuesday after junior doctors launched a protest after an intern at a NRS Medical College and Hospital was allegedly assaulted by the relatives of a patient who had died in their hands.

The outdoor patient departments (OPD) at the government hospitals will be shut today from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm because of the protest, doctors organisations have said. While hospitals say their emergency departments will function, services are expected to be affected by the low attendance of doctors.

 

 

Junior doctors practically shut down NRS Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday alleging they were beaten by a group of about 200 men who came on trucks on Monday night after a 75-year-old patient passed away at the hospital.

Two junior doctors at NRS, Paribaha Mukhopadhyay and Yash Tekwani, suffered severe head injuries and were hospitalised. Mukhopadhyay, who suffered a skull fracture, underwent a surgery at the Institute of Neurosciences in Mullickbazar. Tekwani is admitted to NRS.

Tags: kolkata, doctors assaulted, nrs medical college and hospital, shutdown
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

