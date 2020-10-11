Sunday, Oct 11, 2020 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

  India   Crime  11 Oct 2020  CBI begins probe into Hathras gangrape case
India, Crime

CBI begins probe into Hathras gangrape case

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2020, 11:59 am IST

The 19-year-old woman died of severe assault injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigation into the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on September 14, officials said.

The agency registered an FIR on Sunday morning under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to gangrape and murder, they said.

 

The case was earlier registered at Chandpa Police Station, in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, on a complaint by the victim's brother.

"The complainant had alleged that on 14.09.2020, the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further Notification from Government of India," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The agency has constituted a team to probe the case, he said.

The 19-year-old woman died of severe assault injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. She was allegedly gangraped on September 14 by four upper caste men.

 

Tags: hathras gangrape, cbi probe
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Hathras

