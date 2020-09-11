Friday, Sep 11, 2020 | Last Update : 10:02 PM IST

171st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,566,726

95,529

Recovered

3,542,569

73,057

Deaths

76,336

1,168

Maharashtra99079526143227787 Andhra Pradesh5376874356474634 Tamil Nadu4860524294168093 Karnataka4309473224546808 Uttar Pradesh2920292215064112 Delhi2054821754004638 West Bengal1931751660273730 Bihar153735137271775 Telangana152602119467940 Odisha143117108001633 Assam135805105702633 Gujarat109627903303150 Kerala9926772574385 Rajasthan97376804821178 Haryana8599466705882 Madhya Pradesh81379612851640 Punjab72143519062061 Jharkhand5807942115512 Chhatisgarh5568025885477 Jammu and Kashmir4913434215832 Uttarakhand2822618783372 Goa2289017592262 Puducherry1853613389347 Tripura1783010255161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
  India   Crime  11 Sep 2020  Three men killed inside famous 12 century temple in Mandya, Karnataka
India, Crime

Three men killed inside famous 12 century temple in Mandya, Karnataka

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Sep 11, 2020, 8:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2020, 8:04 pm IST

Some accounts say robbers attacked and killed three priests before looting the temple hundi

The Arkeshwaraswamy temple in Mandya, Karnataka.
 The Arkeshwaraswamy temple in Mandya, Karnataka.

Bengaluru: Three person were killed inside a famous 12th century temple during a robbery bid, police said on Friday. While some versions said the three murdered men were priests of the temple, unconfimred accounts said one was a son of the temple priest and two were guards.

Police said the priests of the Arakeshwara temple were stabbed to death by the gang, who then decamped with currency notes from the 'hundi' (donation box). However, local versions said the victims' heads were crushed with boulders.

 

The three slain men were named as Anand, Ganesh and Prakash. They lived on the temple premises, and were asleep when the miscreants broke into the place of worship, police said.

Senior police officials, including the inspector-general of police, reached the spot and held enquiries.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa expressed condolences to the families of the priests and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Yediyurappa tewweted, "It is very disturbing to learn that the priests of the Arakeshwara temple in Mandya, Ganesh, Prakash and Anand have been murdered by the burglars."

"A compensation of Rs 5 lakh per family of slain temple priests will be given. Immediate legal action will be initiated against the guilty."

 

Tags: arakeshwara temple, mandya temple, arakeshwaraswami priests, arakeshswara temple robbery
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya

Latest From India

Swami Agnivesh

Swami Agnivesh, 80, firebrand social worker and Arya Samaj leader, is no more

Bombay high court

Freedom of speech and expression provided under Article 19 not absolute: Bombay High Court

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

CDS Bipin Rawat appears before standing committee on defence amid border row with China

Members of an organization sanitize a market place during the bi-weekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Nadia. (PTI)

India may have over 7 million coronavirus cases by October, become No 1 in world tally

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham