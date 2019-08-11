Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

India, Crime

'Unaccounted income' worth Rs 700 cr found in raid at 2 liquor makers in TN

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 12:57 pm IST

The first raid was conducted on August 6 involving major beer and IMFL companies in Tamil Nadu.

The Income Tax Department conducted search and seizure operations at several locations linked to different groups associated with liquor business in the region and recorded unaccounted income of around Rs 700 crore. (Representational Image)
 The Income Tax Department conducted search and seizure operations at several locations linked to different groups associated with liquor business in the region and recorded unaccounted income of around Rs 700 crore. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department conducted search and seizure operations at several locations linked to different groups associated with liquor business in the region and recorded unaccounted income of around Rs 700 crore.

The first raid was conducted on August 6 involving major beer and IMFL companies in Tamil Nadu.

The raids were conducted in the early hours of Tuesday at 55 locations across Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, etc along with some places in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. The premises included residences of the promoters, key employees and some of the suppliers of materials.

The operation was based on intelligence inputs gathered over several months indicating that the business group was indulging in large scale tax evasion by inflating its expenditure on materials used in its production processes.

According to a statement by the Income Tax Department, the search also revealed telltale evidence of the modus operandi of the group which involved over-invoicing of purchase of raw materials and bottles which constituted a major portion of the cost of production.

"The suppliers received payment at the inflated value by cheque or RTGS, but paid back the excess value in cash to key confidante employees of the group. The search teams gathered evidence of such over-invoicing and return of cash by suppliers. Such inflation by over-invoicing amounted to suppression of taxable income of almost Rs 400 crore over a period of six years", the IT department stated.

IT department also found evidence of similar tax evasion by another leading business group of the liquor industry and launched a search operation against the same on August 9.

About seven premises of this group in Chennai and Karaikal were covered in the second phase of the search operation. The search is still in progress and the suppression of taxable income detected in this group has been estimated to be about Rs 300 crore.

Based on a tip-off during the search action, the tax officers tracked down employees moving with unaccounted cash and intercepted them and recovered Rs 4.5 crore cash from the car in which they had concealed it.

The IT department has so far detected undisclosed income of around Rs 700 crore which was not disclosed for taxation.

Tags: i-t dept, tamil nadu, raid, income, imfl
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is executing three proposed RRTS corridors - Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat. (Photo: Representational)

All RRTS stations to have platform screen doors

These women have made all the rakhis on the theme of Independence Day with the help of grains as both the occasions are falling on the same day. (Photo: ANI)

Dehradun women to send rakhis to PM Modi for removing Article 370

The group is conducting awareness campaigns across the village and asking women to uproot cannabis plants. (Photo: ANI)

Women of Dakolad village of Himachal destroying cannabis plants to combat drug menace

A case will be registered as soon as the family members of the victim file a complaint. (Photo: ANI)

UP: BJP booth president Rakesh Singh murdered in Hamirpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

2

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

3

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

4

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

5

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham