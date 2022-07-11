Monday, Jul 11, 2022 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

  India   Crime  11 Jul 2022  Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in jail by SC in contempt case
India, Crime

Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in jail by SC in contempt case

PTI
Published : Jul 11, 2022, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2022, 12:17 pm IST

Mallya is accused in a bank loan default matter of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya (PTI file photo)
 Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday awarded four-month sentence to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a contempt case.

Observing that it must impose adequate punishment upon the contemnor in order to maintain the majesty of law, a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Mallya.

Mallya is accused in a bank loan default matter of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Considering the facts and circumstances on record and the fact that the contemnor never showed any remorse nor tendered any apology for his conduct, we impose sentence of four months and fine in the sum of Rs 2,000, the bench said while pronouncing the order.

The apex court had in 2020 dismissed Mallya's plea seeking review of the May 2017 verdict which had held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million (one million = ten lakh) to his children in violation of court orders.

While pronouncing the order on Monday, the bench said the contemnor and beneficiaries of the transactions, referred to in its May 2017 verdict, shall be bound to deposit the amount received by them along with eight per cent interest per annum with the recovery officer concerned within four weeks.

In case the amounts are not so deposited, the recovery officer concerned shall be entitled to take appropriate proceedings for recovery of said amount and the Government of India and all agencies concerned shall extend assistance and complete cooperation, it said.

The bench said the fine of Rs 2,000 imposed on Mallya be deposited in the registry of the apex court within four weeks and upon such deposit, the amount shall be handed over to the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

In case, the amount of fine is not deposited within the time stipulated, the contemnor shall undergo further sentence of two months, it said.

In the circumstances, in order to maintain the majesty of law, we must impose adequate punishment upon the contemnor and also pass necessary direction so that the advantage secured by the contemnor or anyone claiming under him are set at nought and the amount in question is available in execution of the decree passed in the concerned recovery proceedings, the bench said.

Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

During the hearing earlier, Mallya's counsel had on March 10 told the apex court that he was handicapped in the absence of any instruction from his client, who is in the United Kingdom, and would not be able to argue on the quantum of sentence to be awarded in the contempt case.

Observing that it had waited "sufficiently long", the apex court on February 10 had fixed the contempt case against Mallya for hearing and had given him the last opportunity to appear before it either personally or through his lawyer.

The top court had said it has given multiple opportunities to Mallya to appear either personally or through a lawyer and had even given specific directions in its order dated November 30, 2021.

Earlier, a consortium of lending banks led by the State Bank of India had moved the apex court alleging that Mallya was not following the court orders on repayment of loan which was then over Rs 9,000 crore.

It was alleged that he was not disclosing the assets and moreover, transferring them to his children in violation of the restraint orders.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had earlier said that the court has inherent jurisdiction in contempt cases and that it has given enough opportunity to Mallya, which he has not taken.

On November 30 last year, the top court had said it cannot wait any longer and the sentencing aspect in the contempt matter against Mallya would be dealt with finally.

Mallya was held guilty of contempt in 2017, and the matter was thereafter to be listed to hear him on the proposed punishment to be awarded to him.

The apex court had earlier noted that as per an office memorandum, under the signature of the deputy secretary (extradition) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the proceedings for extradition have attained finality and Mallya has "exhausted all avenues for appeal" in the UK. PTI ABA ABA DV DV 07111141 NNNN

Tags: supreme court india, vijay mallaya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks Speaker not to proceed with disqualification plea of Uddhav faction Sena MLAs

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. (Representational Image)

India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country in 2023: UN report

The incident at Bor Lalung village came to light on Saturday after the police picked up five persons, including three women, for interrogation. The village is about 17 km away from the district headquarters Nagaon. (ANI Image)

Assam man burnt alive after 'trial' by village body

With the delivery of Vikrant, India will join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft-carrier. (Image: Indian Navy)

New INS Vikrant to join Navy in mid-August

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham