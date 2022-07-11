Monday, Jul 11, 2022 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

  India   Crime  11 Jul 2022  Assam man burnt alive after 'trial' by village body
India, Crime

Assam man burnt alive after 'trial' by village body

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 11, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2022, 7:37 am IST

The man was burnt alive after a kangaroo court adjudged him guilty of murdering a woman

The incident at Bor Lalung village came to light on Saturday after the police picked up five persons, including three women, for interrogation. The village is about 17 km away from the district headquarters Nagaon. (ANI Image)
 The incident at Bor Lalung village came to light on Saturday after the police picked up five persons, including three women, for interrogation. The village is about 17 km away from the district headquarters Nagaon. (ANI Image)

Guwahati:  A man in central Assam’s Nagaon district was allegedly burnt alive after a kangaroo court adjudged him guilty of murdering a woman.

The incident at Bor Lalung village came to light on Saturday after the police picked up five persons, including three women, for interrogation. The village is about 17 km away from the district headquarters Nagaon.

Locals pointed out that the village governing body organised a trial on Saturday after a woman, identified as Sabita Pator died three days ago under mysterious circumstances. During the trial, a villager claimed the woman was murdered by five persons and named Ranjit Bordoloi as the prime accused.

The man reportedly confessed to strangling Ms Pator. This infuriated the villagers who were present in the meeting convened by the village governing body. The meeting of villages declared him guilty of murdering the woman. The angry villagers allegedly tied him to a tree, burnt him alive and buried the body.

The police exhumed the body and are probing the case. "We received information that a farmer (Mr Bordoloi) was burnt alive after a public hearing where he was held guilty of murdering another person. We have recovered the body and detained some people," said Mrinmoy Das, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kaliabor.

According to police, Mr Bordoloi had sustained nearly 90 percent burns. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and its report is awaited. A case of murder has been registered and five people from the village, including three women, have been detained for questioning.

Police said that its preliminary investigation has revealed that on the morning of July 2, the body of Ms Pator, who was in her mid-20s and was married two months ago, was found in a village pond. The woman, who happens to be Mr Bordoloi’s neighbour and the wife of his nephew, was reportedly pregnant.

"Villagers initially thought the cause of Ms Pator's death to be drowning and cremated her without informing the police. But on July 5, rumours started circulating in the village that Ms Pator had been murdered and thrown in the pond," said local police.

As the rumours spread, on Saturday the village's governing body convened a meeting of villagers and held a kangaroo court where Mr Bordoloi was declared responsible for Ms Pator's death. 

After the self-styled village court pronounced Mr Bordoloi guilty, nearly 50-60 villagers went to his house and picked him up. He was first badly thrashed and the allegedly tied to a tree and burnt to death by pouring kerosene on him, police said.

Tags: burnt alive
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. (Representational Image)

India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country in 2023: UN report

With the delivery of Vikrant, India will join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft-carrier. (Image: Indian Navy)

New INS Vikrant to join Navy in mid-August

A man checks the debris of the burnt private residence of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP)

Amid escalating Colombo crisis, India vows it will 'stand with people of Sri Lanka'

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (Twitter)

Agnipath complements IAF's vision of 'lean & lethal' force: Air Chief Marshal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham