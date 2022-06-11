Saturday, Jun 11, 2022 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

Prophet row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Jharkhand's Ranchi

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2022, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2022, 11:34 am IST

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas to prevent any further flareups

A policeman fires in the air to disperse people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday. (PTI Photo)
 A policeman fires in the air to disperse people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Ranchi: Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday.

As per the post-mortem report, the two persons died due to gunshot wounds.

 

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to prevent any further flareups, they said.

Internet has also been suspended in the district, they added.

The situation is under control and is being monitored. Sufficient security forces have been deployed. CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinised and necessary action will be taken, the officials said.

Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors there said.

 

"Two of them died late last night. The condition of three people is serious and they are battling for their lives. The injured include CRPF personnel and policemen," a RIMS official said, adding the two deaths were caused by bullet injuries.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha was admitted to a hospital with head injury, officials said.

Besides head, he also received injuries in other parts of his body after he was hit by stones, they said.

Some Hindutva outfits have called for a Ranchi bandh on Saturday, asking traders to keep their shops shut in protest against the violence.

"We have called for a peaceful Ranchi bandh today against yesterday's incident. All Hindu religious organisations such as VHP, Hindu Jagaran Manch and others have extended their support to the bandh call," Mahavir Mandal president Ashok Purohit told PTI.

 

He said traders have been urged to shut their shops voluntarily.

"We will not take to the streets to enforce bandh. Since morning, we are witnessing huge support from traders to our bandh call," Purohit said.

Condemning the violence, Governor Ramesh Bais has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take strict action against those involved.

The violent protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. 

Tags: controversial remarks against prophet mohammad, ranchi violence
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

