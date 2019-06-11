Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, Crime

Hijack hoax lands caller in jail for lifetime, heavily fined

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 5:32 pm IST

Convict planned the entire episode and preparation of the threat note was captured on the CCTV camera.

This is the first case against an individual under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended) in the country. (Photo: Representational purpose)
 This is the first case against an individual under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended) in the country. (Photo: Representational purpose)

Ahmedabad: A special NIA court in Ahmedabad found a businessman guilty of planting a hijack threat letter on a passenger flight and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of five crore rupees, The Indian Express reported.

This is the first case against an individual under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended) in the country.

Birju Kishore Salla, had left a note onboard a Jet Airways Mumbai-Delhi flight, warning that there were hijackers and explosives onboard.

According to the chargesheet which was filed on January 23, Salla planned the entire episode and preparation of the threat note was captured on the CCTV camera.

The court directed Salla to pay one lakh rupees each to the pilot and co-pilot of the flight. Judge Dave also asked Salla to pay Rs 50,000/- each to two air hostesses and Rs 25,000/- each to other crew members. These amounts have to be paid out of the penalty amount of five crore rupees.

NIA chargesheet read that the convict had typed out the threat at his Mumbai office and put it in the tissue paper box of the plane’s toilet. The flight had 115 passengers and seven crew members.

Tags: jet airways, hoax

Latest From India

Ramdev was to perform yogic kriyas at the event along with thousands of enthusiasts, including Bollywood celebrities, to mark the occasion which would have been the first of its kind to be held on the banks of the Ganga. (Photo: File)

Ramdev's International Yoga Day programme at banks of Ganga cancelled

The MP from North East Delhi said a large number of localities in South, North, Outer and East Delhi have 'already plunged into darkness'..

Manoj Tiwari attacks Kejriwal over power, water crisis

Jagan welcomed Nikhil Gowda and the two leaders had talks for some time. Nikhil, who is a former actor, said that the meeting was merely a courtesy call. (Photo: ANI)

Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil meets Andhra Pradesh CM

Finance Minister prsided over numerous meetings ahead of budget session. (Photo: ANI)

Finance Minister engages with all stakeholders ahead of budget

MOST POPULAR

1

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

2

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

3

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

4

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

5

Who is Virendra Kumar? Know your Protem speaker

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham