Gujarat: Infant suffers from breathing problem, parents refer to tantrik

Banaskantha: A seven-month-old girl in Banaskantha in Gujarat was allegedly subjected to branding by a ‘tantrik’ after her parents approached him to cure toddler’s breathing difficulties, the Indian Express reported.

The tantric allegedly branded the child with tongs. The incident was reported after her health deteriorated and she was admitted to a private hospital.

The parents are farmers and family belongs to Thakore community. In a video, a cross mark showed on the chest of the infant along with a straight-line branded below her navel.

After the video surfaced online, the police started investigating the case.

“We have sent a team to the village where the girl child lives. Due action will be taken once our initial probe is finished,” a police inspector in charge of the investigation said.

The Indian Express reported its sources to have said that police will file a First Information Report against the parents and the tantrik. After police will complete the investigation, the District Child Welfare officer will register a complaint.

The Indian Express spoke to the doctor supervising the child who said they had determined that the child has a heart problem.

“She has had a hole in her heart since birth and she has breathing issues due to it,” the doctor who is treating her said.

"The child has been operated on and she is out of danger now. The burn marks (from the branding) are only superficial and she will be discharged soon. We have told her parents to bring her back after seven days, after which the treatment for her heart condition will begin,” the doctor added.