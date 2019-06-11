Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

Chennai techie plants mini bomb in office to extort money from employers

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 1:33 pm IST

He was in urgent need of Rs 50 lakh for personal consumption.

After questioning employees and checking CCTV footage police zeroed in on Karthikeyan and traced his residence to Maraimalai Nagar. (Photo: Representational)
Chennai: A 29-year-old IT employee was arrested by Chennai police for allegedly fixing a mini bomb in his office to extort money from employers, News Minute reported.

Karthikeyan, an electrical and electronics engineering graduate was an employee of an IT firm situated near Singaperumal Koil in the outskirts of Chennai. He was in urgent need of Rs 50 lakh for personal consumption. To seek help, the IT professional sent an email to his employers requesting the money. However, no one reverted.

The ignorance to his email agitated him and on June 7, he planted a mini bomb, manufactured by him to allegedly blackmail employers and extort money from them.

However, the bomb just started to cough up a lot of smoke. Following which, security guards alerted the police and cops arrived at the spot to conduct an inquiry.

After questioning employees and checking CCTV footage police zeroed in on Karthikeyan and traced his residence to Maraimalai Nagar.

After realizing that he has been trapped and there is no way to escape, he tried to kill himself. However, police barged in his house in time and apprehended him.

