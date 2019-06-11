15 held in Noida for extortion by threatening to implicate people in rape cases

Following the investigation, one inspector, three constables, PCR drivers and two women have been arrested.

After receiving several complaints by the commuters travelling between sector 39 to 44, senior officers laid a trap to arrest gang members. (Photo: File | Representational)

Noida: The Noida Police on Monday arrested 15 people including Uttar Pradesh personnel for allegedly trying to extort money from commuters by threatening to implicate them in rape cases.

After receiving several complaints by the commuters travelling between sector 39 to 44, senior officers laid a trap to arrest gang members. During the probe, the cops found that a girl takes a lift from sector 39 and get down near a police vehicle.

With the help of local police staff, fake rape complaints were made by the woman and then money was extorted from the car drivers.

Following the investigation, one inspector, three constables, PCR drivers and two women have been arrested.