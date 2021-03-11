Uttar Pradesh: Minor gang rape survivor's father dies after being hit by truck

Another case is to be filed in the accident of the victim's father apart from the rape case, said Kanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police

Kanpur: The father of a minor girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by three persons, died after being hit by a truck in Ghatampur a day after she lodged a police complaint in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Kanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Preetinder Singh said, "One accused has been arrested in the rape case. Another case to be filed in the accident of the victim's father."

The minor's father was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, said the officer.